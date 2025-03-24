‘UK degree alone won’t secure a job’: Lecturer reveals why Indian students struggle to find work in Britain, claims 90% return home

A UK-based lecturer's candid observations has sparked an online discussion on the challenges Indian students face when pursuing higher education in Britain. Posting on Reddit, the lecturer—who is a dual British citizen—highlighted the common struggles of Indian students, including communication barriers, lack of engagement in studies, and an overemphasis on part-time work.

The lecturer noted that the vast majority of Indian students come to the UK for a one-year master’s degree with the goal of securing permanent jobs and eventually settling in the country. However, based on their personal observations, the author noted that many fail to grasp that a UK degree alone is not enough to land employment. “Employers want more,” the lecturer wrote, stressing that students need strong communication skills, confidence, and critical thinking abilities to stand out in a competitive job market.

Instead of focusing on skill development, the lecturer observed that many Indian students prioritize part-time jobs to cover living expenses, often at the expense of their coursework. “They don’t engage, don’t complete coursework properly, and prioritize earning money over developing their skills,” the post read. The lecturer also noted that many students are passive in their learning, reserved in classroom discussions, and hesitant to network beyond their own community—factors that significantly reduce their employability.

The post has sparked widespread discussion, with some agreeing that Indian students need to focus more on professional growth, while others argue that financial pressures make part-time work a necessity. The author of the post, in response to a question, claims that around 90% students return to India after not being able to secure jobs.

“Employers already have stereotypes about Indian students, and unfortunately, many current students are reinforcing them by showing little initiative, poor communication skills, and a lack of engagement in their studies,” the Reddit post read. They warned that unless students take full advantage of their education, develop soft skills, and build professional connections, many will struggle to secure jobs in the UK and may ultimately have to return home.

What the official figures say

Notably, the 2023 State of the Nation report by the Social Mobility Commission identified that people from Chinese, mixed, Indian, black African and ‘other’ ethnic groups were more likely to obtain a university degree than white British and black Caribbean people from the same socioeconomic background. "However, that doesn’t always translate to better occupational outcomes," the report had added.

According to official figures of the UK government published in March last year, "88.3% of people from the Indian ethnic group were in sustained employment, further study, or both".



Further, five years after graduating, people from the white (88.0%) and Indian (86.7%) ethnic groups were the most likely to be in sustained employment, further study, or both, the official data showed, while people from the Arab (12.8%) and black ‘other’ (11.0%) ethnic groups were the most likely to have no sustained destination.

