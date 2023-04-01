Unbelievable! 4-year-old becomes the youngest boy to publish a book, sets Guinness World Record

In a classic example of how talent can help in achieving success, a four-year-old boy from the United Arab Emirates shattered all the records to become the youngest individual (male) to publish a book.

As per Guinness World Records, Saeed Rashed AlMheiri of Abu Dhabi is the world's youngest individual to publish a book at the age of 4 years and 218 days.

"His record was verified on March 9, 2023, after he sold over 1,000 copies of his children's book The Elephant Saeed and the Bear. It is a story about kindness and an unexpected friendship between the two animals."

Saeed took inspiration from his older sister AlDhabi to take inspiration for his book.

His strongest fan and mentor, according to Khaleej Times, has been his 8-year-old elder sister, AlDhabi, who holds the title of being the youngest person to publish a multilingual book series (female). She previously held the record for being the youngest person to publish a multilingual book (female). AlDhabi, a thinker and innovator, is one of the country's youngest entrepreneurs, running the local publishing business Rainbow Chimney Educational Aids.

"I love my sister so much, and I enjoy playing with her all the time. We read, write, draw, and do so many other activities together. I wrote my book [inspired by her] as I felt that I could have my own book too," Saeed Rashed AlMheiri told GWR.

"It is about the elephant Saeed and a polar bear. The elephant had a picnic and he saw a polar bear. He thought the bear was going to eat him but, in the end, the elephant showed kindness and said, 'let's have a picnic together'! Then they became friends and showed kindness to each other," Saeed added.

