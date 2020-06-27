UP board result 2020 live updates: UPMSP 10th, 12th result declared, check at upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 today i.e. June 27, 2020. UP Board UP Board exams result for the year 2020 is being declared by Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma today, via video conferencing from Lok Bhawan, Lucknow. The press conference is going has started. The UP Board Results are ready and will be uploaded soon on the official website at upmsp.edu.in. and India Today Education.

12.55 PM: Passing percentage for 10th, 12th standard

While 74.63% students cleared 12th standard exam, 83.31% students cleared the class 10 exams.

12.52 PM: Last year figures

In 2019, UP board had registered 80.07 passing percentage in class 10 with Muzaffarnagar emerging as the best performing district. Meanwhile, Lucknow gave the best performance for class 12 result in 2019.

12. 46 PM: Toppers of UP board announced

Standard 12th toppers

Anurag Malik has topped 12th board exam this year after attaining 97% marks. Pranjal Singh followed him to second rank with 96% marks, while third place is secured by Utkarsh Shukla after scoring 94.80%.

Standard 10th toppers

Riya Jain from Bhagpat has topped the 10th board result with scoring 96.67% marks. After her, Abhimanyu Verma scored the second spot with 95.53%. The third rank is obtained by Yogesh Pratap Singh, who scored 95.33%.

12. 41 PM: Clearance for 10th, 12th standard exams

In class 12, 74.64% students have cleared their board exam. This is higher than 70.2% pass percentage recorded last year. Meanwhile, for 10th board exams, 83.31 students clear intermediate exam. Last year, around 70% of the total students appeared for class 10th board passed the standard.

12. 37 PM: Answer sheet checked in 21 days

The Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said that Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) 2020 has cleared board results after clearing answer sheets in record time of 21 days.

12. 31 PM: UPMSP to send 10th, 12th students digital scorecards

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma said that Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shisksha Parishad will no longer distribute hard copies of marksheets and all the class 10, class 12 students will receive board results in the form of digital scorecards

Results for class 10 and 12 will be declared within a few minutes and available at official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and results.gov.in. Results will also be available at India Today Education.

12. 17 PM: The Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said more thank 2 crore answer checked in record time of 21 days. He added that the results of both class 10 and class 12 is better than previous year.

11. 55 AM: Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma announced last Tuesday that the UP Board exams result for the year 2020 will be declared at around 12 pm on the official website

11. 52 AM: The board results for the year 2020 are being awaited by more than 51 lakh students. The UP Board Exam 2020 for class 10 and 12 was conducted from February 18 to March 3 and February 7 to March 2, respectively.

11.35 AM: Last year, Tanu Tomar with 97.80% topped the UP Board Class 12 Exam 2019. Gautam Raghuvanshi with 97.17% topped the UP Board Class 10th Exam 2019, securing 583 marks out of 600.

11. 15 AM: How to check results via App

Alternatively, students can also check their board results via the app, known as 'UP Board Results 2020', which can be downloaded from Google Play Store. The app has got four stars and has been downloaded by 5 lakh users have already.

Students can also rely upon another app, called 10th, 12th Board Result, ALL Board Results 2020, which has received positive feedback from the students.

10. 52 AM: Students having doubts in the evaluation process of any subjects can apply for re-evaluation post result. Students will have to apply for scrutiny within 25 days of the release of results.

10. 40 AM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to twitter to wish the students of UP Board of class 10th and 12th good luck for their results, awaited to be declared by today.

10. 34 AM: Coronavirus led lockdown had impacted the evaluation of the results. The evaluation process was stopped and resumed back on May 05, 2020.

10. 28 AM: The UP board completed the entire evaluation process in the first week of June 2020. The evaluation process was conducted in green, orange and then red zones with restrictions and strict norms of social distancing, due to Covid-19 outbreak.

10. 12 AM: The students will be able to get their respective mark sheets after 10 days of declaration of results. The mark sheets first will be sent to regional offices then district heads. Later the mark sheets will be disseminated to schools who will further ensure they reach the students.

10. 05 AM: In 2019, the UP class 10th and class 12th board results were declared on April 27 at 12 pm. Overall 80% of the total students appeared for the class 12th board cleared the examinations, while around 70% of the total students appeared for class 10th board passed the standard.

9. 40 AM: While 56 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, 4,80,591 students did not appear for the exams.

9. 37 AM: As per UPMSP, dates for the compartment test, that are to be taken after a student fails, will be announced after the board releases the results.

9. 05 AM: All educational boards of India declare 10th and 12th class results, separately.

8. 45 AM: As per the UPMSP rules, candidates need to score at least 35% in each subject to clear the inter and matric exams.

8. 37 AM: The results for UP Board High School and Intermediate examinations 2020 were expected to be released by April this year.

The delay in exams results this year was due to halt in the evaluation process, on back of the coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown imposed to check the spread of the deadly disease.

8. 30 AM: UP Board Exam 2020 for standard 10 and 12 were conducted from February 18 to March 3 and February 7 to March 2, respectively.

8. 10 AM: As per the State Deputy Chief Minister Dr Dinesh Sharma, over 56 lakh candidates across Uttar Pradesh appeared for the exam. A total of 30,24,632 students from Class 10 and 25,86,440 students from Class 12 were registered for the board exams this year.

8. 00 AM: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 today i.e. June 27, 2020. The results for the UP Board 10th and 12th will be available on the websites upmsp.edu.in.