UPSC Engineering Services Exam 2020: Details of 495 vacancies released, here are eligibility details

UPSC Engineering Services Exam 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the details of the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2020. Interested candidates can apply for the exam till October 15, 2019. This examination is meant to fill 495 vacancies in group A and group B services in civil, mechanical, electrical, and electronics & telecommunications discipline.

Eligibility Criteria for UPSC ESE 2020:

Candidates applying for UPSC ESE 2020 must be in the age group of 21-30 years. Applicants, apart from engineering graduates, have to clear section A and B of the institutional examinations of the Institution of Engineers (India). Candidates who have passed the Graduate exam of the Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers are also eligible to take ESE 2020.

Additionally, the applicants can also withdraw their application later if they do not want to appear for the exam. However, this can be done only from October 22 to October 28 (till 6:00 PM).

Final selection will be made on the basis of preliminary exam, to be held on January 5, 2020, main exam and personality test. The preliminary test will consist of two objective-type question papers carrying a maximum of 500 marks.

The main exam will consist of two conventional type question papers with a time limit of three hours carrying a maximum of 500 marks. The personality exam will carry a total of 200 marks.

