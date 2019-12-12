UPTET Recruitment 2019: Admit card released today; here's how to download

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) Basic Education Board has released the admit cards for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) on its official website, updeled.gov.in. Candidates who have registered to appear for the UPTET 2019 exam can download the admit cards from the official website -updeled.gov.in.

The UPTET 2019 examination will be held on December 22 at different test centres across the state. The admit card is a mandatory document that must be carried to the test centre. Candidates without admit card might not be allowed to appear in the examination.

Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) is a state-level examination which is conducted every year for the recruitment of primary and upper primary teachers for the schools of Uttar Pradesh. On an average over 15 lakh candidates appear for UPTET exam every year.

UPTET 2019 examination: Important dates

Downloading of Admit Cards: December 12, 2019

Dates of Examinations: December 22, 2020

Date to release the provisional answer keys: December 24, 2020

Last date to accept challenges against answer keys: December 30, 2020

Result declaration: January 21, 2020

UPTET 2019 exam Admit Card: How to download