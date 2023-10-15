Urvashi Rautela loses 24-carat gold iPhone at India-Pakistan WC match; Ahmedabad Police seek phone details

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela claimed to have lost her 24-carat real gold iPhone during the India-Pakistan match in the 2023 Cricket World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14. She took to Instagram on Sunday to seek help from her fans and followers to find her phone.

In her post, Rautela wrote, “Lost my 24-carat real gold iPhone at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad! If anyone comes across it, please help. Contact me ASAP! #LostPhone #AhmedabadStadium #HelpNeeded #indvspak @modistadium @ahmedabadpolice Tag someone who can help (sic).”

She also tagged the official Instagram handles of the Narendra Modi Stadium and the Ahmedabad Police in her post.

Ahmedabad Police commented on Urvashi Rautela's post and wrote, “Mobile phone detail (sic).” After finding out what has happened with Urvashi, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor tagged Athiya Shetty (her husband, cricketer KL Rahul connection).

Rautela's plea for assistance has generated a wave of sympathy among fans and followers, with many offering words of comfort and vowing to help her in any possible way.

Urvashi Rautela, who was last seen in 'Inspector Avinash', made her official debut in Bollywood films with Sunny Deol in 'Singh Saab the Great'. She has also acted in movies such as 'Sanam Re', 'Great Grand Masti', 'Hate Story 4'. Rautela will next be seen in 'Skanda', 'Dil Hai Gray' and 'Black Rose'.

Besides Urvashi, several celebrities such as Arijit Singh, and Anushka Sharma attended the high-voltage match against India and Pakistan. India won the match by 7 wickets.

Also Read: 'You've got thousands of crores...but this all will mean s***': Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri's master-class on fitness