'US Job Market worse...': Green Card wait time of 70 years, layoffs, racism- Indian lists harsh truths of American dream

A candid Reddit post by an Indian lawyer studying in the US has sparked intense discussion online, offering a sobering reality check on life as an international student in America. Titled “What the US job market right now – trust me it’s worse than it looks”, the post details the writer’s struggles navigating joblessness, rising costs, and racism—contrasting sharply with the glossy narratives often portrayed on social media.

Posted by user Severe-East8200, the detailed account begins with their background—an undergrad law degree from India, a Master of Law from a top-five US university, and a scholarship that made the move financially viable. Yet, despite strong credentials, the ground reality has been bleak.

“There are people with an upward of 10 years of work experience who cannot land a job and it’s extremely concerning,” the user wrote, highlighting the harsh job market for international students, even those with stellar resumes.

The post lists several hard-hitting truths:

Racism : “You will notice this increased hate towards Indian and it’s everything from seemingly harmless reels… to calling us ‘uncultured.’”

Cost of living : “Just in a matter of a year I have seen the prices of basic essentials sky rocket.”

Hiring freeze : “It’s incredibly difficult to go out and convince people that you are worth a job… after 200-300 applications to internships… you are likely to see just how endless this pit is.”

The myth of ‘earning in dollars’ : “Yes sure you earn in dollars but guess what you also spend in dollars. You don’t ‘live’, you survive.”

Healthcare : “Nothing is instantaneous… Good luck if you have to get an X ray or tests done.”

H1B/Green Card struggle : “The wait period for a green card is an upward of 70 years… a very expensive process because you will have to get lawyers involved.”

Everyday convenience: “You’re actually likely to get a more convenient lifestyle in India… food delivery or grocery delivery is actually a luxury here.”

The Redditor signs off with a practical suggestion: “If your goal is to get a job and stay back then this is certainly not the right time to come. Wait it out for a few years.”

The post quickly gained traction, prompting many to share similar concerns. One user responded, “Thank you for being detailed and honest. I don’t know how some people here are soo disillusioned that they are ready to take 60-70L in loans… Total chaos.”

Another chimed in: “Please think twice before coming to the US at this time. You will be disillusioned and unsettled.”

Some even expanded the lens to Canada, noting that it offers no safe haven either. “Canada is fucked beyond repair too… No job vacancy. No PR pathways anymore… racism is more than USA,” a commenter said, citing disturbing incidents and financial struggles faced by professionals.

The larger sentiment echoed across replies was clear—“Between racism… political instability, and the job market it would be a colossal mistake to come here… You can live a decent, honorable, and honest life in India with the right moves and choices.”