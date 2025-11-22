US pharma titan with India roots: Meet billionaire set to host India's next lavish wedding, Trump Jr among others attendees

US President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr, touched down in Udaipur on Friday night for the wedding of American billionaire Rama Raju Mantena’s daughter, an event already being described as one of the biggest celebrity gatherings of the year.

Who is Rama Raju Mantena?

Rama Raju Mantena, father of the bride Netra Mantena, is a dominant figure in the US pharmaceutical sector. He is the Chairman and CEO of Ingenus Pharmaceuticals, a company with operations and R&D centres spanning the US, Switzerland and India.

Advertisement

Mantena has built and exited multiple healthcare ventures over his career. Before founding Ingenus, he launched ICORE Healthcare, which provides cost-management solutions for speciality treatments; International Oncology Network (ION), a major oncology group purchasing organisation; and OncoScripts, one of the earliest oncology-focused speciality pharmacies in the US.

His rise from India to the helm of a US pharma empire has drawn significant attention, particularly now, as his family prepares to host a star-studded celebration.

Trump Jr arrives for the festivities

Trump Jr had been in Gujarat earlier this week, where he visited Reliance Foundation’s wildlife rescue centre, Vantara. On Friday night, he travelled from Jamnagar to Udaipur for the wedding of Netra Mantena and entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju.

Udaipur SP Yogesh Goyal told the Indian Express, “We have made sufficient arrangements for VIP guests… Donald Trump Jr will be the most prominent guest. Traffic diversions have been put in place, and extra force has been called in.”

Advertisement

Sources say Trump Jr is expected to return to Gujarat after the ceremonies and may meet Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani, according to the Indian Express.

A wedding stacked with global stars

The celebrations, scheduled from November 21 to 24, are spread across multiple landmarks in Udaipur, including the iconic Jagmandir Island Palace on Lake Pichola.

A-list Bollywood arrivals for the haldi ceremony included Madhuri Dixit, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Sanon and singer Sofia Choudhary. Reports suggest Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor are also expected.

International artists may be part of the line-up too. Jennifer Lopez is slated to perform and is expected in Udaipur around 2 am on Saturday. There is buzz about Justin Bieber attending, though officials have not confirmed it.