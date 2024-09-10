'Using regional pride to justify such criminal acts is troubling!': Netizens react after Bengaluru auto driver arrested for abusing women receives crowdfunding for Rs 30,000 fine

A recent incident in Bengaluru has sparked a heated debate online as residents have launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise Rs 30,000 for an auto driver who was arrested for allegedly abusing female passengers. While supporters of the campaign argue that it is a gesture of justice and compassion, critics have expressed outrage, claiming that it sends the wrong message to society.

Reports indicate that Muthuraj, the accused, will need Rs 30,000 for legal fees. Some users on X offered to crowdfund his legal expenses, which has sparked strong criticism for supporting someone accused of assaulting a woman.

"So #Kannada warriors are crowdfunding for a criminal who assaulted a young student? Using regional pride to justify such criminal acts is troubling!”>Yes, #India," a user commented. Another one wrote, "One can still be empathetic to an auto driver in many ways. Enrol him in anger management class. He probably might need counselling, so help him get that, but doing this crowdfunding will make him or anyone more likely to do this & play sympathy cards, with some even misusing it."

"Apparently they are crowdfunding to cover the 30k fine for the brave auto driver who stood up for kannada pride," another one sarcastically wrote.

"Crowdfunding support for his ₹30,000 legal fees has raised questions about justice, fairness, and linguistic bias. Should he bear the burden alone? #BengaluruIncident," a user questioned.

Last week, a video of the accused harassing women passengers in his auto rickshaw went viral. One woman claimed he grabbed her phone and slapped her after she canceled the ride because of a change in plans. He was arrested by Bengaluru police later that day.

"India is doomed to fall asleep people like viral cab driver who took stand for country is being harassed and kanadiga auto driver who slapped a woman is supported by crowdfunding.. those who take stand for nation like

@ElvishYadav are harassed by fake cases..god bless india," a user commented.