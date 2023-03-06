Vaathi box-office collection: Dhanush’s movie crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide, actor reacts

Actor Dhanush’s latest Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Vaathi crossed Rs 100 crore mark today in just 17 days as it continues to put up a good show at the box office.

So far, the film has earned Rs 37.16 crore in Tamil and Rs 30.31 crore in Telugu, bringing its total box-office earnings in India to Rs 67.47 crore.

The film, directed by Venky Atluri, stars Dhanush as a professor who uses his teaching methods to bring changes in the society.

The film has done extraordinarily well not only in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, but also in other parts of the country and in international markets.

Dhanush took to Twitter to announce about his film crossing Rs 100 crore. He shared the poster of the film with three folded hand emojis.

'Vaathi' is an Action-Drama film starring Dhanush, Samyuktha Menon, and Sai Kumar in lead roles. The film is about the life of a young man and his struggles against the privatisation of education.

The Maari actor, who has two sons, recently said how tough it was for parents to educate their kids. "All kids have to do is study and be successful in their exams," he said, while parents had to bring up their kids as responsible adults with values who are accepted in society. This is a far tougher and more difficult job, he said.

Currently, Dhanush is shooting for Captain Miller, his upcoming Tamil flick for which he has sported a long hair. The film is directed by Arun Matheswaran.

Last year, Dhanush shared a picture from the sets of Captain Miller where he was seen with long hair, a big beard, and a moustache.

