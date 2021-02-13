Happy valentine day 2021: Wishes, messages, WhatsApp, Facebook status, images to share with your loved ones

Valentine's Day is celebrated across the globe on February 14 and is an occasion dedicated to all the people in love. The day holds significance for anyone who wishes to mark it by spending time with his/her boyfriend, girlfriend, lover, husband, wife, or even friends.

The culmination to the day of love begins with Valentine's week, comprising a total of 8 days namely - Rose Day (February 7), Propose Day (February 8), Chocolate Day (February 9), Teddy Day (February 10), Promise Day (February 11), Hug Day (February 12), Kiss Day (February 13), and Valentine's Day (February 14).

People spend this week cherishing and celebrating their love for one another by spending quality time together. Valentine's week is the most treasured week of the year when couples across the world express their feelings for one another.

Although marked as a day for lovers, the occasion is not limited only to couples, but to anyone who wishes to convey their love and regards to his/her loved ones.

People can also cherish their loved ones by sharing warm messages and love-worthy greetings.

Here are some sweet Valentine's Day 2021 messages, wishes, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook status, images, quotes, and V-Day stickers to share with your partner or lover.

Valentine day 2021 wishes for boyfriend

The longer we are together, the closer we get. So happy we found each other.

Some women need red roses, a bottle of wine and a box of chocolates to feel romantic. I just need you.

You and me - it doesn't get any better than us.

I wanted to get you a special box of Valentine candy, but I couldn't find bacon-flavored chocolate hearts!

It's Valentine's Day and I wish I was kissing you instead of missing you!

Loving you with all of my heart and letting you know on this extra special day.

Valentine day 2021 wishes for girlfriend

My sweet Valentine, I promise to behave like a perfect gentleman this year and make sure to give you all you want on this special day, today it's all about us and our love for each other. I love you! Happy Valentine's Day!

Life would be simply meaningless without you. Thank you for being my girlfriend. Happy Valentine's day, love.

Happy Valentine's Day to the most beautiful woman in my life. May you always know how important you are to me. My life would be nothing without you to share it with.

I can only hope that I make you half as happy as you make me. My love for you is infinite. Happy Valentine's Day to the most wonderful woman I've ever met.

I will never get tired of loving you. I admire the way you make me fall in love with you more each day. Happy Valentine's Day!

Valentine day 2021 wishes for husband

Happy Valentine's Day - my love, my life, my heart, my forever Valentine.

Thank you for making my world such an awesome place.

You're all that I ever hoped for in a husband, and nothing makes me happier than knowing we are building a wonderful life together.

Thank you for being the reason I look forward to every day.

There are no limits to what we can achieve together. Let's go for it, my brave one!

Valentine day 2021 wishes for wife

A lovely woman like you should be told how amazing she is every day of the year. Your all-encompassing love completes me. I love you dis Valentine's Day and always!

I am a successful man because I love an incredible woman who always believes in me. You bring out my best, and your love completes me. Happy Valentine's Day!

It's a shame that even if I gather all the dictionaries in the world, I'd still not find a word to describe your beauty! Happy Valentine's Day!

You shower happiness on me like a rainy day! I love you!

Your love is like a beauty filter to my eyes. Since I met you, everything I see is beautiful in this world. Happy Valentines!

Our love will last forever. Do you know why? Because it was made in heaven, not in China! Wishing you a happy Valentine's Day!

Valentine day top message to share with your lover

You are my lover, my partner, my inspiration, my best friend, my one and only, my life. You are my everything. I love you.

I'm still wearing the smile you gave me last night.

This is good for one romantic dinner for two. Save room for dessert - it's me!

From the first touch in the morning to the last kiss at night, I love every little romantic thing we share.

Who needs money when I am rich with the love that you give to me? I love you this Valentine's Day!

Valentine day 2021 wishes for friends

Here's to a Valentine's Day filled with good wine, good food, and, especially, good friends like you.

To my best friend this Valentine's Day, I couldn't ask for someone who loves and supports me more than you do.

You're my best friend and my partner in crime. Thank you so much for being you.

Happy Valentine's Day to a friend who's sweeter than any heart-shaped box of chocolates.

Here's a Valentine for a good friend-o-mine.

Valentine day Whatsapp, Facebook, Instagram messages to share

Wishing you a very happy, cheerful, lovely; a day just like you. Happy Valentines' Day!

And when you smile, the whole world stops and stares for a while, 'cause you are amazing, just the way you are. Happy Valentines' Day!

I never believed in luck until I met you. Happy Valentine's day 2021!

You were always on my mind... Maybe I didn't treat you quite as good as I should have. Maybe I didn't love you quite as often as I could have. Maybe I didn't hold you. All those lonely, lonely times. And I guess I never told you I'm so happy that you are mine..."

Living with you is like a dream come true. Happy Valentine's Day!

We may be old flames, but we sparkle every day. Happy Valentine's Day!

You can take everything away from me, but you can stop me from going head over heels for you. Happy valentine!

Valentine day stickers

Although people exchange gifts, flowers, and cards with their 'Valentine' on February 14, there is nothing like sweet messages for the special ones. If love is a powerful potent then messages are the spell that casts itself on your dear ones. Here are a select few stickers you can send to your special someone to express your affection and admiration for him/her.

Valentine day best quotes

Love looks not with the eyes, but with the mind, And therefore is winged Cupid painted blind-William Shakespeare

The best thing to hold onto in life is each other-Audrey Hepburn

Since love grows within you, so beauty grows. For love is the beauty of the soul-Saint Augustine

Take love, multiply it by infinity and take it to the depths of forever, and you still have only a glimpse of how I feel for you-Meet Joe Black

Come live in my heart, and pay no rent-Samuel Lover

Men always want to be a woman's first love - women like to be a man's last romance-Oscar Wilde

Come grow old with me. The best is yet to be-William Wordsworth

Valentine day images and pics

As goes the popular saying that a picture is worth a thousand words. Tada! Here are some images and pics you can send to your special one this Valentine's Day. So, without wasting a minute, shoot them off to your special one this Valentine.

Although, there are myriad ways one can express love for his/her special one, such as by buying gifts, going out, planning dinner or taking a small trip, how about ditching the traditional ways of celebrating Valentine's Day and rather spending quality time at home by decorating it and dancing to romantic tunes in dim lights.