'Vaccines are forever': Watch Anand Mahindra's hilarious ad suggestion for Adar Poonawalla

Business magnate Anand Mahindra doesn't shy away from sharing funny yet thoughtful content on his social media.

Recently, he shared a hilarious Valentine's Day-inspired COVID-19 vaccination advertisement on his Twitter.Mahindra proposed a hilarious "ready-made advertisement brief" to the Serum Institute of India's Adar Poonawalla.

"Hilarious. @adarpoonawalla you have a readymade advertising brief. Vaccines are forever....," the industrialist tweeted.





Hilarious. â¦@adarpoonawallaâ© you have a readymade advertising brief. Vaccines are forever... pic.twitter.com/smFjCBTH6l â anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 11, 2021

The parody advertisement was initially broadcast on the American late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live, depicting a man proposing to his partner with a dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The video has many goofy moments with lines such as 'Don't just be her somebody, be her anti-body.'

The ad also takes a dig at the Pfizer vaccine and says 'The Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer... not available anywhere'.

The video has garnered over 1 lakh views on the microblogging platform since being shared by Mahindra and has received tons of likes and comments.

Mahindra is not new to posting such amusing content. He is often seen sharing amusing, inspirational, or witty posts and videos with his 8 million Twitter followers.

Also read: 16 killed in explosion at firecracker factory in Virudhunagar

Also read: 'My room is shaking': Watch Rahul Gandhi's reaction as earthquake strikes during live session