Venture capitalist says passed on deal due to CEO's rude behaviour with waiter

Michael Arrington, a venture capitalist claims that a rude CEO caused him to pass on a deal that was almost finalised. Arrington tweeted that he decided to back out of a business agreement because the CEO of the company he was in talks with insulted their waiter without naming the CEO or going into too much detail about the incident.

Arrington founded the technology blog TechCrunch, which he sold to another company in 2011. He and two other people established CrunchFund, a venture capital firm (now known as Tuesday Capital), in the same year. The company has made investments in businesses such as Uber, Pinterest, and Tumblr.

The venture capitalist from Silicon Valley launched CrunchFund five years after launching Arrington XRP Capital, a $100 million hedge fund that has backed more than 50 cryptocurrency firms.

On February 6, Arrington tweeted about his interaction with the anonymous CEO. “Just passed on a deal I was almost to yes on because the CEO was rude to our waiter,” he wrote.

His tweet was praised by many on the microblogging platform, as netizens thought that the multi-millionaire had put principles before what could have been a profitable deal.

“Good call! There is no excuse to behave like that ever,” wrote one user. Another person inquired if billionaires were nasty to wait workers.

“I’m sure it was a good call and I’d do the same. I’ve ignored these signals a few times being blinded by growth rate but I paid a big price for it, some times with my own reputation/relationships,” venture capitalist Nick Davidov said in a tweet.

“Rude to service workers + not returning the shopping cart is one of the best character litmus tests that are the easiest to see,” a Twitter user said.

