Very heavy rain alert! IMD issues orange alert for next few days in these states; check list

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for heavy to very heavy rainfall in certain states across the country. It has also said that multiple areas in Himachal Pradesh, West Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Gujarat witnessed intense rainfall on Monday, while Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, Odisha, Assam and Meghalaya, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh experienced very heavy rains.

The Met department issued orange alerts for Gujarat and stated that rainfall activity in the state would increase from July 18 with heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall on July 19 and 20.

An orange alert has also been sounded for Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh, which are likely to get heavy to very heavy rainfall during July 17 as well as on 18.

Moreover, Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra are also expected to get very heavy to heavy rainfall for the next five days. These regions are expected to witness heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall on July 19. The IMD also issued an orange alert for these regions.

Odisha is also expected to get heavy to very heavy rainfall on July 17. The Met department has issued an orange alert too.

The IMD has also issued orange alerts for Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan that are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on July 17 and 18.

Watch: AI images of South actors Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Suriya, Kamal Haasan, Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan as Vikings characters

Watch: Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina Kaif’s first look out from Merry Christmas; Know about release date, cast, plot; avoids clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, up against Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha at Box Office

The weather department stated that these rains are likely to result in localised flooding, waterlogging in low lying areas. Closure of underpasses are likely in the urban areas of these regions. Due to heavy rainfall, occasional reduction in visibility is also likely.

Major cities might witness disruption in traffic due to waterlogging, leading to increased travel time. Kutcha roads are expected to witness minor damages. Vulnerable structures also have a possibility of damage, while localised landslides and mudslides are expected.

Due to inundation there is a possibility of damages to crops in some areas, while riverine flooding in some catchments might occur too.

The IMD has advised avoiding areas that witness waterlogging often as well as staying in vulnerable structures.

Watch: Income Tax raids YouTuber Taslim’s house in UP; Know all about his earnings and recent raids on other YouTubers in Kerala including Pearle Maaney, Sujith Bhakthan

Watch: Reliance Industries (RIL), State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank - Most profitable large-cap firms in FY23, PFC, Canara Bank among profitable mid-cap firms, BFSI sector witnesses massive growth: The Point

Watch: IIT graduate gets caught for sending AI-written cover letter, people react as tweet goes viral

Watch: Hermès Birkin bag a better investment than gold and stock market? See what experts say about investing in the iconic luxury handbags, inspired by style icon Jane Birkin who passed away at 76

Also read: North India rain update: Uttarakhand on alert as Ganga crosses danger mark; Delhi to receive light showers today

Also read: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in some states till July 20, issues flash flood alert for next 24 hrs