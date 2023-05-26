'Created to spread misinformation': Amul responds to video of Lassi packs with fungus

A video showing contaminated Amul Lassi is doing the rounds on WhatsApp and other social media platforms. In this video, each box of Amul Lassi has a small pinhole is punctured on the silver seal. The liquid inside the pack has gone bad and also seems to have developed fungus.

The lassi boxes have purportedly been left outside the freezer to be spoilt in this video. The date on which this video was captured, however, is unknown.

A user named Vikrant shared the video on Twitter and wrote: "This video is doing rounds on WA. Look closer & you'll see that each box is tampered with i.e small pinhole is punctured on the silver seal & the Lassi has been left out till it spoilt. This video is clearly made with an intent to defame. AMUL must take serious action!"

@amulcares This video is doing rounds on WA. Look closer & you'll see that each box is tampered with i.e small pinhole is punctured on the silver seal & the Lassi has been left out till it spoilt. This video is clearly made with an intent to defame. AMUL must take serious action! pic.twitter.com/zcaSAe3hU3 — VIKRANT T (@bingovikrant) May 25, 2023

After the video went viral on WhatsApp as well as Twitter, FMCG giant Amul issued a clarification stating the viral video is "a fake message being forwarded on WhatsApp and social media platforms" about inferior quality of its product.

Amul's statement posted on Twitter read: "This is for your kind information that a fake message is being forwarded on WhatsApp and social media platforms regarding inferior quality of Amul Lassi. The creator of the video has not contacted us for clarification, nor the location has been disclosed."

It further mentions that Amul Lassi undergoes strict quality checks for product quality and packaging integrity. The statement said: "We wish to assure you that Amul Lassi is made at our state-of-the art dairies and undergo strict quality checks for product quality and integrity of packaging".

The FMCG giant explained in its statement that the fungus development in the packs are due to the pinhole from where the liquid is leaking. The company also said that it often warns its customers to not purchase any of its packaged beverages if the pack is either puffed or leaky.

Amul also reassured customers of the quality of its products and urged customers to share the company statement with their friends and family to allay any fears and/or doubts while giving a toll-free number where customers can contact in case of any complaints.

