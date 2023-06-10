Video of Jamia scholar Shoaib Jamai being heckled, abused at TV debate goes viral

A video of television debate panellist Shoaib Jamai being heckled and subsequently asked to leave the show has gone viral, eliciting reactions from a number of political heavyweights and well-known names from the debate circuit.

Shiv Sena MP (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Priyanka Chaturvedi shared the video and wrote, "Indian news channels providing better entertainment than OTT platforms."

Shehzad Poonawalla, the national spokesperson for the BJP, stated that he would not participate in any news channel debate if Shoaib Jamai was also on the panel. "For sometime now this man has been crossing all limits of civility and decency. While I cannot control which TV channel calls him bit but I will not be appearing with the man on any tv debate," Poonawalla said.

In one of the viral videos, co-panellist Subuhi Khan and Shoaib Jamai were seen fighting, after which Shoaib Jamai was asked to leave the show.

The televised debate focused on the film '72 Hoorain,' directed by Sanjay Puran Singh and set to be released in theatres on July 7. Shoaib Jamai recalled the incident of the attack in a lengthy Twitter post, saying it was unpleasant that he was abused by the co-panellist, but he did not wish to exaggerate the situation.

Shoaib Jamai, chairman of the India Muslim Foundation, has come under fire for allegedly inciting remarks. In one instance, he stated that India will become Akhand Bharat when 25 crore Muslims from Bangladesh, 25 crore from Pakistan, and 25 crore from India join. He stressed that he had no intention of making a hateful remark towards Hindus.

