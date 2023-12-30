Video: Swiggy Instamart fulfills wish of customer 'wanted to be hot' this year, here's how

It's almost 2024 and with the new year around the corner, celebrations are in full swing across the country. Recently, Swiggy Instamart took to X to fulfill the wishes of its followers as the year 2023 comes to an end.

The official account of the online grocery delivery platform posted a challenge, saying, "Tell us something you couldn’t tick off your bucket list this year, we’ll try to deliver it for you."

The post quickly went viral, prompting a number of responses from serious to downright hilarious.

What caught everyone's attention was the chosen recipient, who in his response, said he really "wanted to become hot this year". Following this, the Swiggy Instamart team made a surprise visit to his house to deliver him a heater.

"Here is a heater for you taaki aap hamesha hot raho," the platform wrote, sharing a video of the surprise.

In the video, it can be seen that the delivery person did not just arrive with the gift but there was a live band accompanying him, creating a celebratory atmosphere.

The video is being shared widely on social media and has garnered a number of responses.

"That guy may have ordered many things online but certainly he will not forget this delivery for the rest of his life," an X user wrote. "Aisi grand delivery hoto mai har din saman order karu (I will order things everyday if the delivery is so grand)," another stated.

Many users even praised the marketing team for the act.

A third stated, "Swiggy changing the definition of marketing."

"Instamart's marketing team deserve hike with new type of delivery..," a fourth added.

"After delivering like this, Instamart's marketing team deserves a national award," a fifth stated.

here is a heater for you taaki aap hamesha hot raho🥰🙏🏻 https://t.co/Sv0S3xXxBL pic.twitter.com/ww7rjtUTmQ — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) December 27, 2023

