Vinod Kambli in trouble again, FIR against former cricketer for thrashing wife

Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli has landed himself in a trouble yet again. This time, his wife Andrea Hewitt has accused him of verbally abusing and thrashing her in their Bandra apartment on Friday.

An FIR has been registered against the former cricketer at Bandra Police Station in Mumbai on the complaint of his wife, news agency ANI reported. Her complaint stated that he verbally abused and thrashed her under the influence of alcohol.

However, no arrest has been made in this regard so far, as per the Mumbai Police.

The incident took place in the afternoon when Kambli allegedly stepped into his Bandra flat drunk and hurled abuses at his wife, said a media report.

Kambli has also been accused of allegedly throwing handle of a cooking pan on his wife, causing a head injury.

At the time of the incident, Kambli's 12-year-old son was also present who tried to pacify him, reported Times of India. But it did not stop Kambli.

FIR has been registered against Kambli under the section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and 504 (insult) of IPC.

This isn't the first time that the former cricketer is in trouble.

Last year, Kambli was arrested for drunk driving as he hit a passing car at a Bandra society in Mumbai. He was taken into custody and investigated at the Bandra Police Station.

Kambli was arrested following a complaint from a resident of the said Bandra society. He was charged under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section r.w. 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act (driving under the influence of alcohol).

