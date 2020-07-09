Viral video shows roof of DLF Mall of India in Noida collapsing; mall says planned demolition

A video went viral on Wednesday showing the roof collapsing of one of the most popular malls in Noida. A video as well as some pictures emerged of DLF Mall's collapsed roof. It led many to assume that the entire roof of the mall had caved in. Speculations were rife that the mall would not open for another six months.

However, it turns out that the video and pictures showing the collapsing of the roof that has since gone viral on social media and WhatsApp is an old one. Noida Police told India Today TV that they have been receiving calls about such a roof collapse for several days.

DLF Shopping Malls that operates DLF Mall of India in the city issued a statement and said that the portion of the roof that can be seen caving in is just under 3 per cent of the total roof area of 650 sq m. It said that the particular portion was in a "vulnerable state" and hence was brought down by design. It added that that portion fell into disrepair due to a host of factors.

DLF also stated that that portion of the roof was being prepared for planned enhancement work but the lockdown was implemented. Later a thunderstorm in Delhi-NCR "adversely impacted" this part of the roof that was already in a bad shape. It added that eventually it was decided that the portion of roof of the DLF Mall would be brought down. DLF said that the portion will be rebuilt with "enhanced" standards as planned earlier.

The company said that Mall of India's opening is in no way linked either to the "collapsing" of the roof or the original renovation works that are underway. DLF said that the mall will be reopened once the implementation of measures to ensure a "very safe and pleasurable shopping experience" are over. It said that they are hopeful of completing these activities very soon. "The enhancement works shall go on parallelly in a safe and planned manner," the statement said.

