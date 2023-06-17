Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma seen enjoying Krishna Das Kirtan Show in London

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted at a Krishna Das Kirtan show in London a few days ago. The couple was seen sitting in the audience and enjoying the music.

For the unversed, Krishna Das is a renowned American vocalist who is known for his popular Hindu devotional songs. He has been performing kirtan for over 40 years, and he has a large following all over the world.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma attend Krishna Das Kirtan in London Yesterday pic.twitter.com/IRRnz8peh3 — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) June 17, 2023

Kohli and Sharma are both known to be spiritual people, and they have been seen attending kirtan events in the past. It is likely that they were drawn to Krishna Das's music and message.

The couple's appearance at the kirtan show has been met with positive reactions from fans. Many people have praised them for their support of Krishna Das and for their commitment to their spiritual practice.

However, as soon as people saw the celebrity pair was also attending the event, they began capturing pictures and videos of them, some of which have already leaked on social media.

Kohli apparently got a new tattoo depicting the spiritual aspect of his personality. In stark contrast, an earlier clip of Kohli went viral in which he mocks a journalist by saying, "Do I look like the Pooja-Path types?"

Recently, Virat Kohli's talent to play outside the off-stump came under scrutiny during the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval. He poked Scott Boland's outside off-stump ball, only to find it in the clutches of Steve Smith.

Meanwhile, Kohli's next assignment is expected to be India's visit to West Indies in July. The tour will be multi-format, starting with two Tests, followed by three ODIs and five T20Is. The first Test will take place on July 12 at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica.

