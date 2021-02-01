Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma share first picture of daughter 'Vamika'

After welcoming their first child, the most sought after couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have shared the first photo of their little daughter on Instagram. The couple have named the baby girl - Vamika. "Vamika has taken it to a whole new level!".

Anushka Sharma posted a picture of her baby child along with husband Virat Kohli with a caption, ""We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears , laughter , worry , bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy," she wrote.

The couple welcomed the child on January 11.