Virat Kohli’s special chartered flight from West Indies draws flak from netizens

Virat Kohli was in sublime form in the Test matches against West Indies but was rested in the two out of the three ODI matches in the Caribbean island. The star batter took to social media to post about his return journey. However, that has not gone down well with many netizens.

Kohli’s post has since gone viral. He took to social media to thank aerospace company Air Charter Service for the special flight along with aviator Abu Patel, Director at Air Charter Service for the special flight.

Patel had also shared the same images of Kohli and said, “Very few have the opportunity to make a difference in their Idol’s life, I am truly blessed to be chartering my Idol! @virat.kohli Thank you for the opportunity! Always here to serve you!”

While most people on Instagram had only good things to say about the star batter, most on X, formerly known as Twitter, invoked his earlier comments on air pollution. Kohli had in the past spoken out about air pollution, especially in Delhi, and asked its residents to join forces to fight it. He had urged people to take public transport even once a week.

He had later shared a message on Instagram during Diwali 2020 and asked people not to burst crackers in order to protect the environment and to celebrate the occasion with a simple diya and sweets.

After his post on the chartered flight, netizens were quick to point out what he said about air pollution a few years ago.

On the work front, Kohli did not get a chance to bat in the first ODI that he played due to an experiment with the batting order where he was pushed down the list. The decision to rest Kohli as well as skipper Rohit Sharma in the last two ODIs against West Indies has not gone down well with the critics.

