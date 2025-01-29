'Viva la Kalesh': Fans caught biting, slapping each other in a fight at Coldplay's Ahmedabad concert- WATCH viral video

A Coldplay concert in Ahmedabad took a bizarre turn when two men broke into a full-fledged fight as the band performed their hit song Viva la Vida.

A video of the brawl, shared by the X account “Ghar Ke Kalesh,” has gone viral, showing the men throwing punches, slaps, and even biting each other while stunned concertgoers tried to intervene. The clash unfolded while Chris Martin and his bandmates played one of their most emotional tracks on stage.

The chaos escalated when one man bit the other’s hand before getting slapped again. Onlookers struggled to separate them, but the fight continued. The viral post capturing the moment read: "Kalesh during Coldplay concert (Viva la Vida turns into Viva la Kalesh)."

Watch the viral video here:

Kalesh during Coldplay Concert (Viva la Vida turns into Viva La Kalesh) Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/DEzSdueGtX — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) January 28, 2025

Social media had a field day with the unexpected concert drama. One user joked, "Viva La Kalesh is the anthem we didn’t know we needed. Ahmedabad on beast mode!" Another wrote, "Only in India could Viva la Vida turn into Viva la Kalesh at a Coldplay concert! This is the crossover we didn’t know we needed!"

Others weren’t amused, calling out the behaviour. "Ahmedabad had just made a record, but these people have tarnished it with their behaviour," one person commented. "They are even hitting a woman—there should be a police case against them."

The British rock band, led by Chris Martin, was in Ahmedabad for back-to-back concerts on January 25 and 26 after playing in Mumbai earlier this month. Known for his crowd engagement, Martin charmed fans by speaking in Hindi, Marathi, and Gujarati, even giving shoutouts to Shah Rukh Khan and cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, who attended the show.

Since the concert coincided with Republic Day, Coldplay performed Vande Mataram and Maa Tujhe Salaam in tribute to India’s patriotic spirit.

The Ahmedabad concerts drew a star-studded audience, including Kartik Aaryan, Suhana Khan, Vijay Varma, and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar.

Coldplay, featuring guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey, last performed in India at the 2016 Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai.