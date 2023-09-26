Waheeda Rehman to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award this year

Veteran Indian actress Waheeda Rehman will be conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award this year. Today (September 26), the Information and Broadcast Minister, Anurag Thakur, said that Rehman has been chosen for the country’s top honour in the field of cinema, the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award this year.

Announcing the same, Thakur wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), “I feel an immense sense of happiness and honour in announcing that Waheeda Rehman ji is being bestowed with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award this year for her stellar contribution to Indian Cinema.”

— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) September 26, 2023

“Waheeda ji has been critically acclaimed for her roles in Hindi films, prominent among them, Pyaasa, Kaagaz ke Phool, Chaudhavi Ka Chand, Saheb Biwi Aur Ghulam, Guide, Khamoshi and several others. In her career spanning over 5 decades, she has essayed her roles with extreme finesse, leading to a National Film Award for her role as a clanswoman in the film Reshma and Shera. A Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee, Waheeda ji has exemplified dedication, commitment and the strength of a Bharatiya Nari who can achieve the highest level of professional excellence with her hardwork,” he added.

Concluding his post, he wrote, “At a time when the historic Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam has been passed by Parliament, her being awarded with this lifetime achievement award is a fitting tribute to one of the leading ladies of Indian Cinema and one who has dedicated her life after films to philanthropy and the greater good of society. I congratulate her and humbly pay my regards to her rich body of work that is an intrinsic part of our film history.”

The award will be presented to Waheeda Rehman at a ceremony later this year. Asha Parekh, whom Waheeda Rehman has a close friendship with, was the previous Dadasaheb Phalke award winner for “her exemplary lifetime contribution to Indian Cinema.”

The other winners of this prestigious award include Rajinikanth, Manoj Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Gulzar, Pran, Prithviraj Kapoor, Manna Dey, Vinod Khanna and more.

