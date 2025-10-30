‘Wait till 6:30 pm even if you're done’: Employee shares chat with HR over logging off  4 minutes early from work

‘A frustrated employee took to Reddit to vent about being micromanaged by his company’s HR team after being asked to mark attendance twice — once through an official app and again on WhatsApp. The post, titled “I wanna resign so BAD,” quickly sparked a heated debate over workplace control, rigid shift systems, and toxic office culture.

Sharing the screenshot of the WhatsApp exchange, he said he works for a US-based company but was recently moved under Indian HR supervision. “I currently work at a company based in the US but I was recently shifted to an Indian HR for reporting the shifts,” he wrote.

According to him, the company already uses a dedicated app to track log-in and log-out times along with location. However, the new HR reportedly insisted he also send attendance updates manually on WhatsApp. “First of all, there is a separate app that makes us log in and log out while tracking location, and furthermore this HR has asked us to start logging our times on WhatsApp,” he wrote.

He agreed but later received a message from HR questioning why he had logged out a few minutes early. In the chat, the HR scolded him for signing off before the end of the shift: “You cannot do things as you like. Even if you’re done with your tasks, your shift ends at 6.30 am. Others also finish early but log out only at 6.30. Please follow your shift time.”

He replied that he had completed his work for the day: “It’s just 4 minutes, Namrata, I’m done with my tasks for the day. Also, I logged in at 9:18 pm.” Visibly frustrated, he added in the post, “I’m so angry that I want to resign, but I don’t have any fallback options at the moment. Is this normal?”

The post quickly drew widespread responses from people sharing their own experiences with strict HR policies.

One commenter said he actually missed rigid office timings. “My first company had this rule — everyone followed it. We couldn’t access email from outside the office or take laptops home. My friends with ‘flexible’ hours used to brag about working anywhere, but honestly, I miss those controlled 9-to-5 days.”

Another shared how he handled a similar situation. “In one of my past jobs, my manager kept hassling me about shift hours even though I worked late nights to fix code issues. When they pulled the shift card, I followed it strictly — logged in and out exactly on time, no after-hours. It worked in my favor and I switched jobs soon after.”

Some blamed older generations for promoting a toxic mindset at work. “I genuinely hate these boomers and millennials — they’ve made workplaces toxic and when we point it out, they call Gen Z lazy. Their idea of work ethic is blind obedience,” one comment read.

Others questioned why a company was using WhatsApp for something as official as attendance. “What is this, a school? Why are you using WhatsApp for office reporting? Also, now that you have proof, never work a minute past 6:30 again,” someone wrote.

