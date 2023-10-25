‘Waited an hour at midnight…’: Edelweiss’ Radhika Gupta shares ‘poor landing experience’ with IndiGo

Edelweiss MD and CEO Radhika Gupta took to social media to share her “poor landing experience” with IndiGo. Gupta said that the post was meant as feedback and that the airline should take it seriously. Gupta also shared the picture of the room where she had to wait for the baby stroller that went missing. IndiGo responded to her post and said that it has initiated an investigation into the matter.

“Very poor landing experience @IndiGo6E with a child. The purpose of giving strollers at a flight gate on departure is so it is returned at the gate on arrival, because you need strollers to carry a baby immediately. Handed over a stroller and car seat at the Dubai gate to be told we would get in at the gate in Mumbai. Forget gate, we waited for an hour at midnight before they were located. Airport staff and @IndiGo6E were very uncooperative, especially the latter. They neither knew where the stuff will come - belt, oversized area or somewhere else - nor wanted to help,” she said.

Gupta further added, “Having international operations means also having these basic hygiene things in check that most airlines do. Please take this feedback seriously.”

Very poor landing experience @IndiGo6E with a child.



The purpose of giving strollers at a flight gate on departure is so it is returned at the gate on arrival, because you need strollers to carry a baby immediately.



Handed over a stroller and car seat at the Dubai gate to be… pic.twitter.com/kLjishWjZO — Radhika Gupta (@iRadhikaGupta) October 24, 2023

IndiGo, in a response to her post, stated that they are investigating the matter on priority and apologised to Gupta for the poor experience.

Ms Gupta, we truly regret learning about your experience. We would like to assure you that we are investigating this matter on priority and will connect with you in the morning. ~Prabh — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) October 24, 2023

Meanwhile, Radhika Gupta is the only female chief of a fund house. She took over as MD & CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund in February 2017. When she took over the fund house, its total assets under management (AUM) were a little over Rs 9,100 crore and it was ranked 27th among 40 mutual fund entities in India. It currently boasts an AUM of over Rs 1.01 lakh crore and it is ranked 13th among more than 40 fund houses.

Gupta who had formerly worked with McKinsey, and is an alumna of Wharton Wharton School and University of Pennsylvania, has often spoken about her high-pressure job and the balancing act with motherhood. She says that the industry must understand that marriage and motherhood are realities and not hindrances.

The asset manager welcomed her first child with husband Nalin Moniz on June 23. She explained in a post the meaning behind the name of her son, Rémy Gupta Moniz. Rémy, a name of French origin, means “oarsman”. “A great oarsman is optimistic, resilient and diligent, with an enduring long-term focus – all qualities we want in our son,” she said.

