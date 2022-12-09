'Waiting for Raj saheb's orders': MNS leader threatens to stop India release of Fawad Khan's 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader and film producer Ameya Khopkar threatened to halt the possible release of Pakistani actor Fawad Khan's Pakistani film 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' in India on Friday.

According to Khopkar, an Indian company is planning to release 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' in the country. The MNS leader stated that if Raj Thackeray issues orders, the Pakistani actor's film will not be released in any part of India.

"There are plans to release Pakistani actor Fawad Khan's Pakistani film ' The Legend of Maula Jatt' in India. It is most infuriating that an Indian company is leading this plan. Following Raj Saheb's orders we will not let this film release anywhere in India," he tweeted.

In his tweet, Khopkar referred to Fawad Khan's fans as "traitors." "Fawad Khan's fans, traitors may very well go to Pakistan and watch the film," Khopkar said in another tweet.

The Legend Of Maula Jatt is a remake of the classic Pakistani film Maula Jatt. It also stars Mahira Khan in addition to Fawad Khan. It should be noted that Mahira Khan portrayed Shah Rukh Khan's wife in the film 'Raees.'

Fawad Khan, who has a sizable fan base in India, made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with the movie "Khoobsurat." He received praise for his work in the 2016 film "Kapoor & Sons."