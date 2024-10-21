'Warning!! No romance': Hyderabad cab driver's warning to passengers goes viral, netizens say 'I didn't expect to see this'

In Hyderabad, a cab driver put up a funny warning for passengers, asking them to "stay calm" and keep their distance from each other. The notice humorously read: "Warning!! No romance. This is a cab, not your private place... so please keep distance and stay calm." A passenger shared a photo of the notice on X, and it quickly went viral, making many people laugh.

One user on X called it "an ethical and essential message for cab passengers." Another person commented, "Wow, I saw these in Bangalore and Delhi. I didn't expect to see this in Hyderabad so soon."

Last week, a Bengaluru cab driver’s funny and straightforward rules went viral, leading to a lively discussion on Reddit. A user shared a photo of the notice that was framed and hung behind the driver’s seat, which had some blunt but humorous guidelines for passengers.

Here’s a summary of some of the rules:

"You are not the owner of this cab."

“The person driving the cab is the owner of the cab.”

The driver's intention appears to be promoting mutual respect, but many online commenters found the rules amusing and questioned some of the messages.

Cab driver puts up 6 rules for passengers, says

'Don't call me bhaiya' 😮😁😂



Some of the guidelines read- 'You are not the owner of cab',

'You are not the owner of cab', 'Put your attitude in your pocket', 😂 "Calling them uncle from now on."#cabdriver #ViralNews pic.twitter.com/jUy9LgLAP4 — I Tweet Everything (@comedy_whatsapp) October 15, 2024

One comment humorously addressed the rule against calling the driver "bhaiya," a common term for "brother" in Hindi. The user asked, "Most points are fair, but why can't we call you bhaiya?" Another user joked, "It's 'uncle' for me. That always adds some emotional damage!" This highlighted how people can choose their words to avoid offending drivers.

Some users recognized the value of mutual respect and basic manners in the driver's rules. They pointed out that reminders to close the door gently and not to pressure the driver to speed up are reasonable. One user commented, "As long as it promotes mutual respect, it's totally fine. Closing the door softly and not distracting the driver are just basic manners."