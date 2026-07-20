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RTI response reveals Rajya Sabha MPs’ expenses crossed ₹262 cr in two years; travel and allowances lead

RTI response reveals Rajya Sabha MPs’ expenses crossed ₹262 cr in two years; travel and allowances lead

More than Rs 151 crore spent on allowances and travel alone signals where the bulk of funds are going, raising questions about necessity, oversight and the return on taxpayer investment

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 20, 2026 12:02 PM IST
RTI response reveals Rajya Sabha MPs’ expenses crossed ₹262 cr in two years; travel and allowances leadRajya Sabha

An RTI reply has revealed that over Rs 262 crore was spent from the state exchequer on salaries, allowances, travel and facilities for all sitting Rajya Sabha members during the two financial years 2024–25 and 2025–26. 

Sharp rise in 2025–26

According to information provided by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat in response to an application filed by Chander Shekhar Gaur, expenditure rose from more than ₹ 98 crore in 2024–25 to about ₹ 163 crore in 2025–26 – an increase of roughly ₹ 65 crore. The totals include domestic and international travel, office expenses and medical claims.

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Allowances and travel account for the bulk.

The RTI response shows that over Rs 151 crore was spent on allowances and travel alone across the two years. In 2024–25, salaries for MPs amounted to over Rs 25.71 crore, medical bills to Rs 8.20 crore, tour expenses to Rs 24.99 crore and allowances to over Rs 33.33 crore. For 2025–26, salaries rose to more than Rs 44.60 crore, medical bills to Rs 9.60 crore, tour expenses to Rs 36 crore and allowances to about Rs 58.78 crore.

READ ALSO: TMC's Koel Mallick resigns from Rajya Sabha after just three months, meets BJP leader Bhupender Yadav in Delhi

Multiple heads of expenditure

The Rajya Sabha MPs are entitled to expenditure under 21 object heads, the secretariat said. Major heads include salaries, allowances, domestic and international travel, medical bills and office expenses. Other categories listed in the reply include printing and publication, digital equipment, fuel and lubricant, professional services, repair and maintenance, subsidies and other revenue expenses.

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The sharp increase in spending has drawn attention to parliamentary expense management and may prompt calls for greater transparency and periodic audits of the 21 expenditure heads.

(With inputs from PTI)

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Jul 20, 2026 12:02 PM IST
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