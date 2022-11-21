WATCH: 48 vehicles damaged after truck loses control on Pune-Bengaluru highway bridge

More than 40 vehicles were damaged after a truck lost control on the downward slope of a bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru highway, in which several people got injured and eight were hospitalised. Ten to 15 people received minor injuries and were given first aid on the spot. The incident occurred on the highway’s Navale bridge. The bridge is prone to accidents due to the high slope of the road and the high speed of the vehicles.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III) Suhel Sharma said that the truck lost control due to “suspected brake failure” and at least 24 vehicles including the truck got damaged in the accident, as per the news agency PTI. Of these, 22 were cars and one was an autorickshaw. Sharma further mentioned that there has been no loss of human life in the accident.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: 6 people were injured in an accident at Navale bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru highway in Pune last night where a truck lost control & rammed into several vehicles stuck in traffic on the bridge, no casualties were reported so far



An eyewitness told the news agency that the speeding truck crashed into some vehicles on the road, which in turn, hit other vehicles. He said that his car was also hit and there were four people in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

He added, “We were four people in the vehicle and fortunately, nothing happened to us as the airbags opened, but we saw that several vehicles around us on the road were badly hit.”