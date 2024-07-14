Watch: Anant Ambani surprises Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, and all his groomsmen with ₹2 crore watches

Anant Ambani reportedly stunned his groomsmen, including Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh, with an extravagant gift: Audemars Piguet watches worth a staggering ₹2 crore each.

Anant, the youngest scion of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of business magnates Viren and Shaila Merchant, tied the knot on July 12 in a grand ceremony at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Center.

Several guests eagerly shared videos of the gift. Each watch, a masterpiece from Audemars Piguet, features a 41 mm 18K pink gold case, a sapphire crystal back, and a screw-locked crown. The pink gold-toned dial boasts a Grande Tapisserie pattern, blue counters, and luminescent Royal Oak hands. The Manufacture Calibre 5134 self-winding movement includes a perpetual calendar with week indication, day, date, astronomical moon, month, leap year, hours, and minutes.

With a 40-hour power reserve, it comes with an 18K pink gold bracelet, an AP folding buckle, and an additional blue alligator strap, and is water-resistant up to 20 meters.

The star-studded wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on July 12 saw Bollywood royalty and sports legends in attendance. Among the notable guests were Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Varun Dhawan, Rajinikanth, Anil Kapoor, and Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas. The celebration reached a crescendo with electrifying dance performances by Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra, and a surprise appearance by Rajinikanth, who joined Ranveer for a lively rendition of "Galla Goodiyan."

The wedding was a blend of modern glamour and traditional elegance, epitomized by Janhvi Kapoor’s stunning bejeweled corset look and Radhika Merchant’s unexpectedly sober bridal ensemble. Adding to the festivities, former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was seen dancing enthusiastically, embodying the spirit of the grand celebration.

