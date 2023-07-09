scorecardresearch
WATCH: Cars, ATMs washed away by swelling Beas river as heavy rains strike Himachal

WATCH: Cars, ATMs washed away by swelling Beas river as heavy rains strike Himachal

Amid all these, scary visuals from the states keep emerging on the internet from the state. In a recent viral video, Himachal Pradesh’s Manali witnessed several shops and an ATM being washed away by the swelling Beas river.

The Himachal administration has issued an alert and requested residents to remain cautious

Heavy to very heavy rainfall has hammered Himachal Pradesh, causing landslides and avalanches that have disrupted traffic and rail movement in several parts. The monsoon has already caused massive destruction and claimed several lives in the Himalayan state and the weather department has predicted more rainfall in several districts for the next few days.  

Amid all these, scary visuals from the states have started emerging on social media from the state. In a recent viral video, several shops, car and an ATM can be seen being washed away by the swelling Beas River in Himachal Pradesh's Manali. 

Furthermore, a landslide occurred between Manali and Kullu, disrupting the route.

The Himachal administration has issued an alert and requested residents to remain cautious. The railway track between Koti and Sanwara railway stations at Tunnel No. 10 has been closed due to heavy rainfall on the Kalka-Shimla railway route in Himachal Pradesh. "Train movement on the Shimla-Kalka heritage rail track is cancelled for today due to ongoing heavy rains and subsequent slides and waterlogging," said HP Traffic, Tourist & Railways Police.

The IMD has issued a red alert for seven districts of Himachal and has also warned of flash floods and avalanches in the Lahul and Spiti districts. Apart from a red alert, the weather office has also issued an orange alert for rainfall in three districts, and flash floods, landslides, along with shooting stones in the state.

The Met office has also issued an alert about the possibility of flash floods along water bodies in Kangra, Chamba, Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, Sirmaur, Solan, and Una districts and disruption of water, power, and communication facilities in the low and mid hills.

Published on: Jul 09, 2023, 2:52 PM IST
