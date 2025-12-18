WATCH: CLAT 2026 topper Geetali Gupta's emotional moment goes viral, wins hearts across India

A video is doing rounds on social media of CLAT 2026 topper Geetali Gupta’s emotional response to her results, capturing hearts all across the internet. Posted by her coaching institute, the viral video has resonated with viewers for its beautiful display of joy in a simple, heartfelt moment, marking a key achievement in her life.

The video, shared on Instagram, shows Geetali sitting on the floor of her home, nervously refreshing the results page on her phone in front of a mandir. When the results finally load, the tension dissipates into astonishment, soon giving way to tears of joy. Overcome with emotion, Geetali realises she has secured a perfect score. Her mother immediately embraces her, offering comfort as months of hard work and pressure transform into relief.

This moment was not only celebrated for the remarkable score but also for the raw emotion captured in the video. The genuine display of success has struck a chord with students, educators, and parents alike, who understand the immense dedication needed to achieve such a result.

Geetali’s journey toward this milestone began in Class 11, when she first developed a keen interest in law through her studies in humanities subjects like Political Science, History, Geography, Economics, and English. At just 17 years old, she clinched the All India Rank 1 in CLAT 2026 with an outstanding score of 112.75 out of 119, placing her among India's most promising legal minds.

The CLAT, or Common Law Admission Test, is one of the country’s most competitive exams for entry into top law universities, and Geetali’s success has made her a standout figure in India’s legal academic community.