WATCH: Cyrus Mistry's Mercedes-Benz SUV captured on CCTV moments before accident

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed in a car crash on Sunday. He was travelling with three others - Anahita Pandole, her husband Darius Pandole, and Jahangir Pandole - from Gujarat's Udwada to Mumbai. However, his car crashed after Anahita, who was driving the car, lost control and banged into a divider near Mumbai, killing two of four passengers.

CCTV footage of Mistry's unfortunate car crash has surfaced on social media. The footage shows Anahita riding the car just before the vehicle crashed into a divider on a bridge.

According to a preliminary investigation by the police, none of them were wearing seat belts when the accident happened. They were all returning from Udawada near Gujarat’s Navsari after participating in a Parsi religious function when the incident took place. Udwada Atash Behram is a sacred fire temple in Udvada. Udwada is a pilgrimage site for Zoroastrians.

Mistry and Jehangir were sitting in the back seats whereas Darius was in the front seat with his wife Anahita. As per an eyewitness, Anahita tried to overtake another vehicle from the left side but lost control and crashed into the divider.

Mistry was travelling in a Mercedes-Benz SUV, India’s largest-selling luxury brand’s best-selling model. Priced upwards of Rs 50 lakh, the Mercedes-Benz GLC was awarded the highest 5-star safety rating by Euro NCAP and was based on the MRA architecture.

