Watch: Footage shows the exact moment when Rishabh Pant's car crashed

Rishabh Pant accident: India's wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant met with a car accident in the early morning of Friday on his way from Delhi to Uttarakhand. The cricketer has been admitted to a hospital in Dehradun with injuries on his back, forehead and leg. According to reports, Pant fell asleep while driving from Delhi to Roorkee which caused the accident.

The CCTV footage of his accident is going viral on social media platforms. In the hazy video, Pant's speeding car can be seen crashing into a divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. Post the accident, the car was completely unrecognisable and the car also caught fire, as is seen in the videos.

Several fans on Twitter have shared the videos of the accident and wished for the speedy recovery of the cricketer.

"Some horrible scene from car crash incident.. Now he is out of danger. Thank God. Wishing a speed recovery," one of the users wrote. "Rishabh pant car was totally damaged, thank god nothing serious injury has happened to him," a fan club of Pant said.

"Rishabh Pant's car met with an accident while returning home from Delhi....please God save him, protect him," another fan wrote.

Rishabh Pant's accident:

Pant's car collided with a divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal in Uttarakhand at about 5:15 am on Friday.

"He was going to Roorkee to meet his relatives. The accident happened because he fell asleep at the wheel a kilometre ahead of Narsan towards Roorkee," SK Singh, the Superintendent of Police, Haridwar (Rural) told ANI.

Pant was given primary treatment at Roorkee Civil Hospital and then moved to Max Hospital in Dehradun.

Prayers pour in for the cricketer

Ever since the reports of Pant's accident have surfaced, several personalities from the world of cricket have posted their wish for the speedy recovery of the 25-year-old cricketer.

"Rishabh Pant met with an accident between Manglaur and Narsan in Haridwar district. He has now been shifted to a hospital in Dehradun after receiving primary treatment in a hospital in Roorkee," Pant's IPL franchise Delhi Capitals tweeted.

"Wishing dear @RishabhPant17 a super speedy recovery. Bahut hi Jald swasth ho jaao," former India opener Virender Sehwag wrote.

Former Indian women's cricket team Jhulan Goswami tweeted, "Wishing a speedy recovery to Rishabh Pant. Our prayers and wishes are always with you. Get well soon."

Anil Kumble, Munaf Patel, Harsha Bhogle, Sam Billings, Mohammed Azharuddin, VVS Laxman, Mohammad Shami, among others, also took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said that Pant's progress is being monitored closely and the cricketer will be provided with all the necessary support. "My thoughts and prayers are with Rishabh Pant as he fights his way back to recovery. I have spoken to his family and the doctors treating him. Rishabh is stable and undergoing scans. We are closely monitoring his progress and will provide him with all the necessary support," he said on Twitter.

