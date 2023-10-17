Watch: Goods train coach derails in Bihar's Buxar days after North East Express tragedy

In yet another case, a train derailed in Bihar on Monday night. A coach of a goods train going on the down line derailed at Dumraon railway station in the Buxar district, Bihar.

The goods train was on its way from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction to Fatuha via Buxar when the incident took place, news agency ANI reported citing a railway spokesman.

Four wheels of one of the coaches got derailed prompting the loco pilot to apply the emergency brake and stop the train, the report added.

#WATCH | Bihar: A coach of a goods train going on the down line derailed at Dumraon railway station in the Buxar district. Further details awaited: CPRO, East Central Railways (ECR) pic.twitter.com/34BDcvImoA — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2023

On receiving the information, a team of senior railway officials reached the spot to assess the situation. Railway officials also reached at the spot and efforts to put the derailed coach back on track were on.

This is the second such case reported in Bihar's Buxar district in the last one week.

Earlier on October 11, at least four people were killed and several injured after 23 coaches of the North East Express, on the way to Assam from Delhi, derailed near the Raghunathpur station in Buxar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was pained by the loss of lives in the train derailment and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

He said authorities are providing all possible assistance to all those affected.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to the derailment of a few coaches of the North East Express. Condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for a quick recovery of the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to all those affected," the Prime Minister's Office quoted Modi as saying in a post on X.

