WATCH: Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Gujarat's Junagadh; animals, cars swept away

A constant sinking feeling took over people in Gujarat’s Junagadh as the town experienced its worst flood in several decades after heavy rainfall on Saturday. The district received 241 mm of rain in just 12 hours till 8 pm on Saturday.

Residents witnessed a horror scene as the Kalva River, flowing through the town, unleashed flash floods that swept away cars, two-wheelers, animals, roadside kiosks, and handcarts. The continuous downpours on Mount Girnar further inflated the situation, causing water surges to inundate the town nestled at the foothills.

Horrific visuals emerged for the district showing the havoc caused by the rain.

VIDEO | Cattle, vehicles wash away in heavy flow of water as incessant rainfall trigger severe flooding in residential areas in Gujarat's Junagadh district. pic.twitter.com/e8lI5Ucj6i — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 22, 2023

So many Scary visuals coming from #Junagadh



Looks like some River/Nallah broken the walls?#Gujarat pic.twitter.com/Xi5DLBQHSA — Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) July 22, 2023

Visuals from my hometown are horrible.

It’s like rain gods are very angry at us.

For those who haven’t seen these places in the absence of rain, let me tell you it’s 100 times scarier than it appears in the visuals!



Prayers for the lives of Junagadh.#Junagadh pic.twitter.com/WAdTiJLkck — Dawa_Daaru (@officeof_nasha) July 22, 2023

Since Tuesday, Junagadh has been experiencing continuous rainfall, but the situation took a grim turn on Thursday when numerous residential societies and roads became heavily flooded. As the night wore on, there were no signs of the floodwaters receding, and the local administration expressed concerns that the situation could deteriorate further if the rain continues.

109mm of rainfall was recorded in three hours between 6 pm to 9 pm in Ahmedabad. Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) officials stated that it was the highest single-day rainfall received by the city this monsoon.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Saurashtra and Kutch on July 24, Gujarat region on July 23. A red alert has been issued for Junagadh, Jamnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Kutch, Surat, Valsad, Navsari and Surat.

The Meteorological Department also issued a warning to fishermen, advising them against venturing along and off the north Gujarat coast from July 22 to July 26. The department cautioned that squally weather conditions were highly probable during this period.

