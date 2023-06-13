WATCH: High tidal waves, triggered by cyclone Biparjoy, seen at Mumbai's Worli Sea Face

High tidal waves were observed at the popular Worli Sea Face in Mumbai due to the impact of Cyclone Biparjoy in Arabian Sea. Visuals from the scene were widely shared on the internet on Tuesday morning.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected in the city and the suburbs during the day as the sky continues to remain partly cloudy, news agency ANI reported. It further said that occasional strong winds speed reaching 45-55 kmph are very likely and hot and humid conditions are also very likely in city and suburbs today.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | High tide hits Worli Sea Face in Mumbai



As per the latest update by IMD, partly cloudy sky with possibility of light to moderate rain/ thundershowers in city & suburbs expected in Mumbai today; occasional strong winds speed reaching 45-55 kmph very likely… pic.twitter.com/c4obVpdQro — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2023

Separately, four boys, aged between 12 to 16 years, are feared drowned after they ventured into the rough sea at Juhu in Mumbai on Monday while their friend has been rescued, PTI reported citing officials.

The incident occurred at Juhu Koliwada in the western suburbs, where a group of five boys ventured into the sea around 5:30 pm. A civic official told PTI that a Navy chopper was launched at 8.20 pm for a search operation.

Authorities have already warned people and fishermen against venturing into the sea because of the rough conditions ahead of the landfall of cyclone 'Biparjoy' on the Gujarat coast on June 15.

Meanwhile, 50 personnel were evacuated by the Indian Coast Guard from an oil rig located 40 km off the Dwarka coast in Gujarat in an overnight operation amid inclement weather conditions due to the impending cyclone 'Biparjoy' in the region.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD)'s latest bulletin, Biparjoy is very likely to move north-northeastward and cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi in Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan near Jakhau port by the evening of June 15 as a "very severe cyclonic storm".

Wind speed at the time is expected to be in the range of 125-135 kmph gusting up to 150 kmph, it said.

In view of the cyclone, authorities have planned for large-scale evacuation of people living near the coastline.

(With PTI inputs)

