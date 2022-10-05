Watch: Horrific car accident on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link leaves 5 dead, 8 injured

A car accident on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai has left five people dead. A speeding car rammed into a crash site around 3 am between pole numbers 76 and 78 on the south-bound stretch of the sea link bridge in south Mumbai. According to an ANI report, a total of 13 people were injured of which 5 died. The remaining 8 people were injured and are now undergoing treatment, the Mumbai police informed.

BREAKING : Five people died after a speeding car rammed into an accident site on the Bandra-Worli sea link in Mumbai.#Mumbai #Bandra #Worli #Accident #ViralVideo pic.twitter.com/m32mH7LYWb — Sangpu Changsan (@_sangpuchangsan) October 5, 2022

Police rushed to accident blackspot as the received intel about the accident. Relief and rescue operations are currently underway. Police along with locals took the injured people to the hospital. The Bandra to Worli road has been closed for now.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered his condolences to the families of the victims. PM Office tweeted, "Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope that those who have been injured have a speedy recovery."

Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope that those who have been injured have a speedy recovery: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 5, 2022

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also poured in his condolences. On Twitter he said it is sad to know about the loss of lives in tragic accident at Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai.

"My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Praying for speedy recovery of the injured," his tweet read.

Saddened to know about the loss of lives in tragic accident at Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai.

My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Praying for speedy recovery of the injured. — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 5, 2022

Bandra Worli Sea link is an 8-lane wide bridge linking Bandra with Worli in South Mumbai. It is India's 4th longest bridge after Bhupen Hazarika Setu, Dibang River Bridge and Mahatma Gandhi Setu.



(With input from Agencies and Ajaz Khan)

Also read: Indian Army’s Cheetah helicopter crashes near Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang

Also read: 32 dead after bus with 55 passengers falls into gorge; PM Modi calls it ‘heart-rending’