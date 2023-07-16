scorecardresearch
Business Today
WATCH: Hyderabad man attacked with pepper spray at ATM, robbed of Rs 7 lakh; four arrested

The victim was withdrawing money from a Punjab National Bank (PNB) ATM in the Himayathnagar area when he was attacked by the four men. However, their escape was short-lived as the police swiftly apprehended all four suspects.

The Hyderabad Police have apprehended a group of individuals involved in the crime. The Hyderabad Police have apprehended a group of individuals involved in the crime.

A man in Hyderabad was pepper-sprayed and robbed of Rs 7 lakh while withdrawing money from an ATM. The incident took place on July 3 when the victim was approached by four men, who sprayed pepper spray at him, grabbed the cash, and fled the scene.

The victim was withdrawing money from a Punjab National Bank (PNB) ATM in the Himayathnagar area when he was attacked by the four men. However, their escape was short-lived as the police swiftly apprehended all four suspects.

The CCTV footage released by ANI showed that the robbers were very brazen in their attack. They sprayed the victim with pepper spray from behind, which would have blinded him and made it difficult for him to defend himself. They also tried to pull his money bag away from him. The victim was able to fight back, and he was able to keep the robbers from taking all of his money. However, he was still robbed of a significant amount of cash.

The Hyderabad Police have apprehended a group of individuals involved in the crime. The Hyderabad Commissioner's Task Force, working together with the Domalguda Police, successfully caught the suspects responsible for the crime.

In addition, the police recovered Rs 3.25 lakh from them. They also took the accused's four-wheeler, two-wheeler, pepper spray bottles, and other incriminating evidence.

The four individuals arrested for their involvement in the robbery have been identified as Thansif Ali (24), Abdul Muhees (23), Thanseeh Barikkal (23), and Muhammed Sahad (26). 

Also Read: 'Tough to write this with tears in eyes...': Ex-Microsoft employee's emotional job plea on Linkedin

Published on: Jul 16, 2023, 5:00 PM IST
