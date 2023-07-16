WATCH: Hyderabad man attacked with pepper spray at ATM, robbed of Rs 7 lakh; four arrested

A man in Hyderabad was pepper-sprayed and robbed of Rs 7 lakh while withdrawing money from an ATM. The incident took place on July 3 when the victim was approached by four men, who sprayed pepper spray at him, grabbed the cash, and fled the scene.

The victim was withdrawing money from a Punjab National Bank (PNB) ATM in the Himayathnagar area when he was attacked by the four men. However, their escape was short-lived as the police swiftly apprehended all four suspects.

Hyderabad | On July 14, Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, along with the Domalguda Police apprehended four people involved in a Punjab National Bank ATM robbery on July 3. The accused plundered away Rs.7 lakh from the victim/complainant while he was depositing cash in PNB ATM.… pic.twitter.com/1Y4Q5JAVnu — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2023

The CCTV footage released by ANI showed that the robbers were very brazen in their attack. They sprayed the victim with pepper spray from behind, which would have blinded him and made it difficult for him to defend himself. They also tried to pull his money bag away from him. The victim was able to fight back, and he was able to keep the robbers from taking all of his money. However, he was still robbed of a significant amount of cash.

#WATCH | Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, along with the Domalguda Police apprehended four people involved in a Punjab National Bank ATM robbery on July 3.



(CCTV footage of the incident confirmed by Police) pic.twitter.com/DRctQQchKC — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2023

The Hyderabad Police have apprehended a group of individuals involved in the crime. The Hyderabad Commissioner's Task Force, working together with the Domalguda Police, successfully caught the suspects responsible for the crime.

In addition, the police recovered Rs 3.25 lakh from them. They also took the accused's four-wheeler, two-wheeler, pepper spray bottles, and other incriminating evidence.

The four individuals arrested for their involvement in the robbery have been identified as Thansif Ali (24), Abdul Muhees (23), Thanseeh Barikkal (23), and Muhammed Sahad (26).

Also Read: 'Tough to write this with tears in eyes...': Ex-Microsoft employee's emotional job plea on Linkedin