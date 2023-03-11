WATCH: Isha Ambani's twins, Krishna and Aadiya, get custom luxurious closet from Ambanis

Isha Ambani, billionaire Mukesh Ambani's daughter and her husband businessman-husband Anand Piramal welcomed their twins Krishna and Aadiya on November 19, 2022.

The family released a media statement which reads, “We are delighted to share that our children Isha and Anand have been blessed by the Almighty with twins on 19th November 2022. Isha and the babies - baby girl Aadiya and baby boy Krishna - are doing well. We seek your blessings and good wishes for Aadiya, Krishna, Isha and Anand in this most important phase of their life. - Nita & Mukesh Ambani, Swati & Ajay Piramal, Piramal & Ambani families."

Mukesh and Nita Ambani are pouring their grandchildren with lots of love and luxurious gifts. In a recent video that is surfacing online, it can be seen that the Ambanis gave Krishna and Aadiya, Isha Ambani's little twins, a beautiful and luxurious customised closet.

This video was shared from an Instagram handle named giftstellall. In the video, it can be seen that the closet is yellow in colour and has lovely wallpaper that includes clouds with an aeroplane and hot-air balloons, along with other things. "Adventures of Aadiya And Krishna" is written on top of the door of the customised closet. In addition, Teddy bears and pastel-coloured artificial flowers are placed on the furnishings, along with other custom-made gifts in the entire closet.

The video is captioned as, “Fancy a 5 Foot Cupboard, made with love and a mutual admiration for all things travel. Every moment of putting this together seemed so worth it when we saw the final result looking like this. A globe, two passports, hot hair balloons, a little plane and two adorable babies all set to fly and take on the world. Beautiful. Right?”

According to reports, two nurseries have been arranged by Mukesh and Nita Ambani in Karuna Sindhu and Antilla, and the nursery's furniture will come from Loro Piana, Hermès, and Dior.

