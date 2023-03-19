WATCH: Man slays in skirt, does a catwalk inside Mumbai local; internet applauds as video goes viral

It's always fascinating to see those who are able to reject society's preconceived notions of what is acceptable and pave their own path on how to live life, like how men are gradually adopting apparel that has the label "just for women" as much as women have done throughout the years with male clothing. In one such incident of breaking the stereotype, a male fashion blogger was seen doing a catwalk inside a Mumbai local train in a skirt.

Shivam Bhardwaj, a fashion blogger popularly known as ‘The Guy In a Skirt’, with more than 30,000 followers on Instagram, recently shared a video on his Instagram page with the caption, “Went like this to the most public place of Mumbai- MUMBAI LOCAL TRAIN.”

In the video, Shivam can be seen doing the catwalk inside a Mumbai local and a metro compartment, wearing a flowy skirt and sunglasses.

Shivam regularly shares amazing makeup videos, fashion reels, original style inspiration, and numerous DIY skirt projects on his Instagram profile.

The clips have garnered thousands of views and loads of reactions by far. Shivam's confidence was praised nonstop by internet users. But, this talented fashion blogger did not always have it easy in life. He was expelled from his home for displaying a preference for wearing feminine attire. Shivam struggled to establish himself in Bombay for a long time, but he eventually succeeded.

Here are a few reactions from the internet:

"People were like: arey ye model kaha se aa gaya train pe, I can see that they were all get flabbergasted at that moment hona bhi chahiye you are looking so damn freaking awesome Shivam"

"Oh ohhhh, models heating up the ramp, but look here!!! The train is on fire bruhhh!! Somebody call the fire engine..!!"

"I love how that uncle is also recording Like who wouldn't when Seeing MY bestie is a once in a lifetime opportunity anyways Bestieee Alwaysss Slayyyyy"

"My only question is how do you find such empty locals i travel in trains everyday and can never even find an empty half seat let alone a train to powerwalk in"

