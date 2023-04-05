WATCH: Metro station inaugurated by PM Modi gets flooded due to Bengaluru rains 

Heavy downpour in India’s Silicon Valley Bengaluru caused waterlogging at the Nallurhalli metro station in the city. Visuals of the Nallurhalli metro station were shared by several Twitter users. A Twitter handle named Whitefield Rising shared two videos from the metro station and wrote, “Inside the brand new Nallurhalli metro station. Water on the platform as well near the ticketing counter. Bengaluru Metro one rain, and water has seeped inside fully.”

A Twitter user named Kamran shared the 15-second-long video of the inundated metro station and wrote, “Inside the brand new Nallurhalli metro station. Water on the platform as well near the ticketing counter. One light rain, and water has seeped inside fully. What will happen in rainy season?”

Another user wrote, “This is what one can expect when metro stations are opened in hurry without properly completing the works.”

A Twitter user said, “Engineering standards and construction both are substandard in India! Every minute details are generally left to the man the supervisor!!”

Another user said, “Double engine sarkar strikes again. Water on the platform as well near the ticketing counter at the brand new Nallurhalli metro station. The metro route inaugurated by Modi. One rain and water has seeped inside fully.”

The 13.71 km new metro line from Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Krishnarajapura was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week. Officials said that the 13.71 km section would cut down the journey time on the route by 40 per cent and reduce traffic congestion, as per news agency PTI.

The new Bengaluru Metro line will benefit 5-6 lakh commuters working in several Fortune 500 companies, tech parks, export promotion industrial areas, malls, and hospitals. The Prime Minister was also accompanied by Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and the state governor Thawar Chand Gehlot. Prime Minister Modi also took a ride in the metro and interacted with the passengers. He also interacted with the workers and staff of Bengaluru Metro. The metro line was built at a cost of Rs 4,250 crore.

