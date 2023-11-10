Watch: NZ cricketer Rachin Ravindra visits grandparents' home in Bengaluru, gets ‘Nazar Utarna’ ritual done

New Zealand cricketer Rachin Ravindra met his grandmother in Bengaluru during the ICC World Cup 2023. He shared a video of their meeting on social media, along with a caption that read, "Blessed to have such an amazing family. Grandparents are angels whose memories and blessings stay with us forever."

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Ravindra's grandmother, Poornima Adiga was seen performing ‘Nazar Utarna’ ritual at the residence. He is seen comfortably sitting on the sofa.

Blessed to have such an amazing family. Grandparents are angels whose memories and blessings stay with us forever. pic.twitter.com/haX8Y54Sfm — Rachin Ravindra (@RachinRavindra_) November 10, 2023

Nazar Utarna (literally meaning "removing the evil eye") is a ritual performed in many parts of South Asia to ward off the effects of the evil eye. It is believed that the evil eye is a curse that can be cast by someone who looks at another person with envy or malice. The effects of the evil eye can vary from mild discomfort to serious illness or even death.

In the video, Ravindra's grandmother is seen performing the Nazar Utarna ritual on him. She holds something in her closed fist, which is believed to be a combination of natural ingredients such as lemon, chili pepper, salt, and mustard seeds. She then repeatedly moves her hand across Ravindra's head, chanting mantras and reciting verses from religious texts.

After the ritual is complete, Ravindra is asked to stand up and move aside to a different place. This is done to symbolize the removal of the evil eye and the neutralisation of its effects.

Ravindra has been in good form in recent months, and he will be hoping to continue his good run in the World Cup semi-final. Ravindra is said to become the first NZ player to score three hundred in the World Cup after he scripted history on November 4 against Pakistan.

His name is said to have come from two lead players in Indian cricket - Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. In the current World Cup, Ravindra has scored 565 runs in 9 innings, including three centuries and two fifties. He scored 123 not out as the highest score in this World Cup.

