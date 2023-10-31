WATCH: Palestine supporter releases swarm of rats into McDonald's restaurant in UK, video goes viral

In a shocking incident amid the escalating Israel-Hamas conflict, a viral video of a pro-Palestine supporter releasing a swarm of rats inside a McDonald's outlet in the United Kingdom has taken the internet by storm.

The unidentified man, donning a Palestinian flag headgear and wielding a 'Free Palestine' number plate, entered the Birmingham restaurant bearing boxes teeming with rodents. He proceeded to show the rats to a group of teenagers before freeing them on the restaurant floor, sparking an outbreak of fear among the customers.

Pro-Hamas protester throw dozens of LIVE mice or rats into a Birmingham McDonald's while shouting 'Free Palestine' pic.twitter.com/LZjk6BGWtj — 65GTOTRIPS (@65gtotrips) October 31, 2023

The man further calls on to boycott McDonald's, Starbucks and Disney for allegedly supporting Israel. The end of the video showed that the rats are thrown towards two women standing at a self-order kiosk. “Free f**king Palestine' and 'F**k Israel',” he was seen shouting in the video.

This comes after earlier this month, McDonald's Israel stirred controversy online after announcing it would provide free meals to Israeli soldiers amid an ongoing conflict with Hamas. The fast-food giant's alleged support for the Israeli military put the company in the crosshairs of international criticism, as reported by various foreign news outlets.

In relation to the incident, McDonald's confirmed the event and said, “We are aware of an incident in our Birmingham Star City restaurant this evening where a number of mice were released by a member of the public.” "Following the removal of the mice, the restaurant has been fully sanitised and our pest control partners have been called out to conduct a full inspection,” the statement added.

Pro-Palestinian protests have started happening across the globe after Hamas initiated a surprise attack on Israel on October 7. Earlier, protesters were seen creating a ruckus outside a Marks and Spencer store in Scotland.

After marching through the streets of Glasgow demanding an immediate ceasefire, they gathered outside M&S holding Palestinian flags and placards, reading "Freedom for Palestine".

