Watch: PM Modi stops his address midway, asks his doctors to check on person who fainted during his address in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stopped his address midway and immediately asked his team of doctors to check a person who collapsed during his speech.

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asks his team of doctors to check on a person who collapsed during his address. pic.twitter.com/Stw4eL97CW August 26, 2023

The Prime Minister was addressing the public gathered in the national capital after his return from the BRICS Summit in South Africa and a one-day visit to Greece.

"I went to attend BRICS in South Africa... I got a lot of congratulatory messages during BRICS for Chandrayaan-3. The whole world has sent congratulatory messages", he said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda and other party workers arrived at the Palam airport in the national capital to receive PM Modi today.

On PM Modi’s arrival, BJP national president JP Nadda said, "PM Modi returned from a 4-day visit to South Africa and Greece. Your guidance and direction have made Chandrayaan-3 a successful project. It is making the whole nation proud..."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi flew down straight to Bengaluru from his foreign visit to meet the ISRO scientists after the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 lander on the Moon on August 23.

A large number of people, many of them holding aloft national flags, gathered outside the HAL Airport and Jalahalli Cross, which is close to ISTRAC, to greet the Prime Minister.

“I could not stop myself as I was not in the country, but I decided to visit Bengaluru first and meet our scientists right after visiting India,” PM Modi said.

On Wednesday evening as the Lander Module of Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully touched down on the lunar surface, Modi had joined the ISRO team at Mission Operations Complex (MOX) at ISTRAC virtually from Johannesburg, where he was attending the 15th BRICS summit.

In Bengaluru, he announced the decision to name the place where lander 'Vikram' touched down on the lunar surface as "Shiva Shakti Point". Terming the success of Chandrayaan-3 mission as an 'extraordinary moment' in the history of India's space programme, he said the place where the Chandrayaan-2 lander crash-landed on the Moon's surface in 2019 would be known as "Tiranga Point".

August 23, the day the Chandrayaan-3 lander touched down on the lunar surface, would be celebrated as "National Space Day", said the Prime Minister.