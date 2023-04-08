WATCH: President Droupadi Murmu takes sortie on the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft

President Draupadi Murmu on Saturday took a sortie on the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter jet from Tezpur Airforce station in Assam, a strategic air base. President Murmu is currently in the northeastern state for a three-day official visit.

President Droupadi Murmu took a historic sortie in a Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft at the Tezpur Air Force Station in Assam today. The President, who is the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces, flew for approximately 30 minutes covering Brahmaputra and Tezpur valley… pic.twitter.com/i7ie3sjETD April 8, 2023

Before Murmu, India’s 12th President, Pratibha Devi Singh Patil, had flown in Sukhoi in 2009. She arrived at Tezpur Air Force Station and was accorded Guard of Honour on her arrival.

ANI shared two videos on Twitter of the visuals. In one of the videos, President Droupadi Murmu can be landing at the Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam, after taking a sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft.

Previously Pratibha Patil made two world records by flying in Sukhoi. One was the first female President of any country to fly in Sukhoi, and the second one is the oldest woman to be airborne in a combat jet for a 30-minute sortie at a speed close to the supersonic level. Pratibha Patil was 74 years old then, and her name is also recorded in the Guinness Book.

Before Patil, former president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam flew in Sukhoi in 2006. He was the first Indian President to do so.

Sukhoi Su-30MKI is a multi-role combat fighter aircraft jointly developed by the Sukhoi Design Bureau and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Indian Air Force (IAF). Based on the Su-30 fighter aircraft, Su-30MKI is equipped with thrust vectoring control and canards.

The development of the Su-30MKI for the IAF began in 1995. Sukhoi and Irkutsk Aircraft Production Association (now known as Irkut Corporation) were initially responsible for the development and production of the aircraft, respectively.

On Friday, President Murmu inaugurated the 'Gaj Utsav' at state’s Kaziranga National Park. WHile opening the 'Gaj Utsav 2023' at the Kaziranga National Park to mark 30 years of Project Elephant, Murmu said protecting elephants was an important part of our national responsibility to preserve our national heritage.

