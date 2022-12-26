WATCH: Shocking video of a group of girls beating another girl in Uttarakhand's Roorkee goes viral

In a shocking incident, a group of girls created a ruckus in Uttarakhand’s Roorkee after an argument over a small issue. A group of girls attacked one girl and beat her with a stick dropped on the road. The video of the incident has gone viral on Twitter since.



One of the bypassers can be heard saying, “Stop the fight. These are school-going girls.” He then asks people to intervene and stop the scuffle. After this, several people can be seen moving toward the group girls in a bid to put an end to the fight.

There, however, is no confirmation about the date when the incident occurred. The local police were not intimated of the incident till the video became viral on social media. According to the news portal Jagran, Civil Line Kotwali in-charge Devendra Chauhan said the police has received the video. He added that strict action will be taken after the investigation into the matter is complete.

This, however, is not the only incident wherein a group of girls fought aggressively over a minor argument. Another similar incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur went viral on social media. A group of female students pulled each other’s hair, and kicked and punched each other following an argument. Probe into the matter is currently underway.

