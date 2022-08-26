Watch: Shocking video of Mexican-American woman's racist rant on Indian Americans in Dallas goes viral

A woman was arrested on Thursday for hitting four Indian-American women in a suburban Dallas parking lot, police said. The woman, who has been identified as Esmeralda Upton, 58, of Plano, was arrested on charges of misdemeanour assault and terroristic threat. A video of her assaulting the group of Indian-American women surfaced on the internet and was widely circulated, in which Upton can be seen yelling at the women of South Asian origin and asking them to go back to India.

According to the police officers in Texas, the incident took place on Wednesday outside a Plano restaurant, where Upton can be seen yelling at the women and challenging their presence in the US. She reportedly threatened to shoot them and physically harm the woman who shot the viral video.

UPDATE: Assaulter in video above Esmeralda Upton of Plano Texas has been ARRESTED by Police detectives this afternoon. She faces 2 charges of Assault Bodily Injury and Terroristic threat. Held on $10,000 bond.



Hate and racism comes with a price: https://t.co/VxCwG6u1Ip — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) August 25, 2022

The person who shot the video and posted it captioned that: "this incident occurred in Dallas, Texas after my mom and her three friends went to dinner".

Upton, who herself is a Mexican-American, reportedly said that she hates Indians and “all these Indians come to America because they want a better life".

In the video, a woman can be seen arguing with Upton and asking her not to make racial slurs. At one point, Upton is seen attacking the woman and her friends standing with her. The viral video has shocked Indians across the world. Some users said that racism is happening everywhere and wish such incidents stop forever.

This is a wake up call to all HUMANS and color be nice to all - don’t throw racism… it’s a learning curve. #stophate #racism look at the outcome.. Racism still happens everyday - wish it would stop. https://t.co/l1OeAczx3J — MissRoshni (@MissRoshni) August 25, 2022

The Plano police in a statement said after her arrested, Upton remained in the city prison on Thursday with bond set at $10,000.

The officers added that Upton will now face a possible hate crime charge and that no attorney has been listed for Upton.