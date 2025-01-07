WATCH-'Stop spreading H-1B virus': Racist US influencer against H-1B visa makes Indians sign bizarre petition 

In the wake of Sriram Krishnan's recent appointment as an AI advisor to the Donald Trump administration, social media platforms in the United States have seen a troubling surge in anti-India sentiment. A particularly disturbing video circulating on X (formerly Twitter) exemplifies this trend, featuring an American man soliciting signatures from Indian nationals in the U.S. to “stop the spread of the H1B virus.”

The video, posted by user Alex Rosen, shows him approaching various Indian-owned businesses and asking patrons to sign a petition aimed at halting what he derogatorily refers to as the “H1B virus.” When questioned about the symptoms of this supposed virus, he bizarrely claims they include “diarrhoea” and “smell,” asserting that it “originates from India.” The video concludes with a provocative challenge directed at Donald Trump to “man up.”

Getting Indians to sign to stop the spread of the H-1B Virus pic.twitter.com/VJH38laFhx — Alex Rosen (@iFightForKids) January 5, 2025

Since its release, the video has garnered over one million views, igniting a polarized response online. Supporters of the man have praised his actions, while many others have condemned the video as overtly racist.

Comments range from strong rebukes, such as one user stating, “You're a horrible little man. Indians are hard-working people, and America wouldn't exist without them,” to others expressing admiration for the campaign, labelling it an “epic troll.”

Another person commented, "If you really want to stop this, go to Corporate offices and get the CEOs to sign it. Why harass few convenience store owners? The video and your act shows your ignorance on the H1B visa."

The rising hostility toward H-1B visa holders reflects a broader trend of increasing tensions regarding immigration in the U.S. Many Indian immigrants are facing backlash, fueled by extremist narratives that they are “stealing” American jobs.

Senator Bernie Sanders has stepped into the fiery debate over high-skilled immigration, taking aim at Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, and MAGA conservatives supporting the H-1B visa program. In a statement released Thursday, the Vermont senator and former Democratic presidential candidate bluntly criticised the H-1B visa program, calling it a tool for corporate exploitation rather than innovation.

“The main function of the H-1B visa program is not to hire 'the best and the brightest,’ but to replace good-paying American jobs with low-wage indentured servants from abroad,” Sanders said. He accused corporations of using the system to cut costs, laying off American workers while hiring cheaper foreign labour. “The cheaper the labour they hire, the more money the billionaires make,” he added.